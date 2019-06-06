Possible Baby Shark Spotted on F Train Platform in Manhattan

What to Know A Manhattan subway rider snapped a photo of what he thought to be a baby shark lying on an F train platform as he headed home from work

Queue the music (or cover your ears, whichever you prefer).

A Manhattan subway rider snapped a photo of what he thought to be a baby shark lying on an F train platform as he headed home from work around midnight Tuesday, according to Gothamist.

Max Roder told the website he spotted the fish, which he said appeared to be dead, on the uptown platform of the Second Avenue station. At first it was obscured by a few other riders, he said, but he didn't believe they had anything to do with it.

"It definitely wasn't them, they were as shocked as I was. My theory is someone bought it to eat and it fell out of their bag and they left it there," Roder told Gothamist.

The MTA found out about the shark the next day, when @SubwayCreatures tweeted the photo @NYCTSubway. The transit agency asked where it was so it could send someone to pick it up, then followed up with a predictable GIF.

"Do do do do do."