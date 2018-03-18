Baby Girl Abandoned in Upper East Side Subway Station: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Baby Girl Abandoned in Upper East Side Subway Station: Police

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Welcome Kindness With Come From Away

    What to Know

    • A 6-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in a subway station in the Upper East Side, police say

    • Her father told police he was taking her home when he fell asleep

    • He has been charged with abandoning a child, among other charges

    A 6-month-old baby was found abandoned in her stroller early Sunday at an Upper East Side subway station, police said. 

    The baby girl was found at the subway station at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue at 4:30 a.m., the NYPD said. She was taken to Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.  

    Her father, Josh Perez, 26, of the Bronx, was charged with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and reckless endangerment.  

    Police said the girl had been with her parents, then Perez was going to take her home. But he fell asleep and when he woke up, the baby wasn't there. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LIRR

    Perez went to police to report his child missing, police said, but others had already found her and called 911.




    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us