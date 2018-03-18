What to Know A 6-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in a subway station in the Upper East Side, police say

Her father told police he was taking her home when he fell asleep

He has been charged with abandoning a child, among other charges

A 6-month-old baby was found abandoned in her stroller early Sunday at an Upper East Side subway station, police said.

The baby girl was found at the subway station at 86th Street and Lexington Avenue at 4:30 a.m., the NYPD said. She was taken to Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Her father, Josh Perez, 26, of the Bronx, was charged with abandonment of a child, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and reckless endangerment.

Police said the girl had been with her parents, then Perez was going to take her home. But he fell asleep and when he woke up, the baby wasn't there.

Perez went to police to report his child missing, police said, but others had already found her and called 911.











