Baby Found in East River, Man Jumps Into Water Trying to Save Him: Witness - NBC New York
Baby Found in East River, Man Jumps Into Water Trying to Save Him: Witness

By Rana Novini

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    A baby was found floating in the East River on Sunday afternoon and a tourist who saw the child jumped into the water and brought the boy ashore, witnesses said. 

    The baby didn't survive, the NYPD. He appeared to be about 8 months old and was wearing only a diaper. 

    The baby was discovered near the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge just after 4 p.m., said Diana Campbell, who was visiting from Oklahoma. 

    She said her husband is a good swimmer so he jumped into the water and brought the baby to land.

    He then performed CPR until help arrived, she said. Police said they moved the child from the embankment to the pedestrian walkway and continued CPR until an ambulance arrived. 

    "They were giving CPR," Cambell said. "My husband didn't feel a pulse or anything." 

    A backpack was floating near the baby, she said. It was also recovered. 

    No parent or guardian was present, police said. There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

