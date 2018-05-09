Chopper 4 was over a waste facility in New York as detectives search for a baby they believe was thrown out in the trash in East New York, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4.

Detectives starting sifting through mounds of trash in a Brooklyn waste facility Wednesday in search of the body of a baby they believe a woman dumped in a different borough's garbage the day before, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The sources say they believe the baby was tossed out in the garbage somewhere in Queens Tuesday, then it and the rest of the trash were hauled to the sanitation yard at Shepherd and Linden in Brooklyn.

Chopper 4 showed an extensive law enforcement presence outside the facility shortly before noon.

It's not clear how old the baby may have been, nor is it known if detectives have any idea how the child may have died. There was no information on the woman believed to have thrown out the baby either.

The investigation is ongoing.