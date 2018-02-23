Baby Found With Bleeding Nose Dies at Hospital: NYPD - NBC New York
Baby Found With Bleeding Nose Dies at Hospital: NYPD

Published at 4:52 PM EST on Feb 23, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Police are investigating how an infant girl died after being found bleeding from the nose and unresponsive in her East Harlem home Friday morning, police sources say. 

    Five-month-old Tamiyah Davis's mother called 911 after returning home shortly after 11 a.m. to find the baby unresponsive and bleeding, the sources say. The child's father and two siblings were also home at the time. 

    The baby was taken by EMS to Harlem Hosptial, where she was declared dead. 

    Police sources say all family members are being interviewed but it's not clear if the cause of the death is suspicious. A medical examiner will determine a cause and manner of death. 

