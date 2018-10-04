What to Know One-year-old twins were found with severe body trauma late Wednesday inside their Queens home, police say

Elaina Torabi died at a hospital and her brother remains in critical condition, but police say he is likely to survive his injuries

The children's mother has been taken in for questioning after the young children were found injured inside the Auburndale home

One-year-old twins were found seriously injured inside a Queens home late Wednesday, one of whom ended up dying, and their 30-year-old mother has been taken in for questioning, police say.

The pair of babies were found with severe body trauma around 10 p.m. inside an Ashby Avenue home in Auburndale and were rushed to two area hospitals, according to the NYPD. It was there where the girl, identified as Elaina Torabi of Queens, died from her injuries.

The boy, whose name was not made public, remains in the hospital in critical condition, said police, who added he will likely survive his injuries.

The mother was taken in for questioning by authorities, but no charges have yet been filed.

Early Thursday, police tape was seen surrounding the house near Utopia Parkway while an officer stood guard at the front door.

A medical examiner will determine Elaina’s exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.