'Abusive Head Trauma' Killed NYC Baby in 2018, Officials Say

The death of a 6-month-old Brooklyn boy who was found unconscious at his home last year has been ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner's office said Friday that little Gianni Gilmore died of abusive head trauma three days after he was found unconscious at his Gates Avenue home last April.

No other details on the case were immediately available. No arrests have been made either, and police say their investigation is ongoing.