'Abusive Head Trauma' Killed NYC Baby in 2018, Officials Say - NBC New York
'Abusive Head Trauma' Killed NYC Baby in 2018, Officials Say

Published 48 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The April 2018 death of a 6-month-old Brooklyn boy has been ruled a homicide

    • Little Gianni Gilmore was found unconscious at his Gates Avenue home on April 17, 2018; he died three days later

    • The medical examiner's office said Friday he died of abusive head trauma; no arrests have been made

    The death of a 6-month-old Brooklyn boy who was found unconscious at his home last year has been ruled a homicide. 

    The medical examiner's office said Friday that little Gianni Gilmore died of abusive head trauma three days after he was found unconscious at his Gates Avenue home last April. 

    No other details on the case were immediately available. No arrests have been made either, and police say their investigation is ongoing. 

