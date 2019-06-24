What to Know A 2-week-old boy died in Brooklyn after what appears to be a tragic accident, police said Monday

No criminality is suspected, police say; it appears to be an accidental rollover death

The baby was identified as Justin Bernard, who lived on New Lots Avenue

A 2-week-old boy died in Brooklyn after what appears to be a tragic accident, police said Monday.

Police responding to a 911 call at a New Lots Avenue apartment around 5 a.m. found little Justin Bernard unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how Bernard died, but at this point, police say no criminality is expected. It's thought Bernard's parents put the infant in bed with them and his case is considered a rollover death.

No additional information was immediately available.

