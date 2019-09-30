Man Charged in Death of 2-Month-Old Boy in Brooklyn

What to Know A 19-year-old man faces manslaughter charges in the death of a 2-month-old Brooklyn boy, authorities say

Little Nikollai Major was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday after cops responding to a 911 call found him unconscious at his home

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 2-month-old boy that the medical examiner's office determined to be a homicide, authorities said Monday.

Little Nikollai Major was unconscious when cops responded to a 911 call at his Cornelia Street home in Bushwick early Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of his death weren't immediately clear, nor did it appear the medical examiner's office had issued a cause of death as of Monday morning.

Quincy Pierre, whose listed address is the same as the baby's, was charged Saturday night with two counts of manslaughter.

It wasn't clear if he had an attorney, nor was his relationship to the boy immediately known.