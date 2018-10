Authorities are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy who was found unconscious in his Bronx apartment after cops responded to a 911 call Sunday.

Police say they were called to the apartment on East 143th Street around 7:30 a.m. They found baby Kiyree Walton unresponsive; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The medical examiner will determine how the child died. It wasn't immediately clear if he had any obvious signs of trauma to his body.