A baby boy was found crawling across a busy New Jersey street over the weekend after an older brother or sibling possibly left a door open, authorities say.

A passing driver, 41-year-old Cory Cannon of Eatontown, says he saw the 10-month-old boy on Joe Parker Road around 5 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood.

Cannon said he initially thought he was a toy. But when he saw the child moving, he got out of his car to stop traffic.

At that same time, a neighbor got the baby and returned the child to his home. It wasn't clear how he ended up on the roadway, but police say the boy's family didn't even know he was gone until the neighbor returned him.

The investigation is ongoing.