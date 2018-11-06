7-Month-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Queens Home Dies: Cops - NBC New York
7-Month-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Queens Home Dies: Cops

Published 2 hours ago

    Officials are probing how a seven-month-old baby boy suddenly died in Queens Monday afternoon.

    The NYPD says they found Thiago Gaumarra unconscious inside his Corona home around 4 p.m. Thiago was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    He had no obvious signs of trauma and police said a medical examiner will determine his exact cause of death.

    Thiago had no medical history, law enforcement sources said and it wasn’t immediately clear whether foul play is suspected in the boy’s death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

