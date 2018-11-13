What to Know A 3-month old baby boy was found safe after he was abandoned at a construction site in Brooklyn by his mother, law enforcement sources say

A three-month old baby boy was found safe after he was abandoned at a construction site in Brooklyn by his mother, law enforcement sources say.

The infant was found safe by construction workers at New York Avenue and Lenox Road who called 911 around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, sources say.

Though there were no signs of trauma, the baby was taken to Kings County Hospital.

Police found the baby's 26-year-old mother about a block away from the site.

The woman is undergoing a psychological evaluation, sources say, adding that charges are pending.