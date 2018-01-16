NYPD Officers Deliver Baby on Manhattan Street

A New York City newborn is boasting true street cred after being delivered on a Manhattan street Tuesday morning.

The infant's parents were stuck in traffic at West 41st Street and Tenth Avenue about 10 a.m. when they had to wave down traffic officers Tiffany Phillips and Carlos Guadalupe about the incoming baby.

Phillips and Guadalupe jumped into action. They grabbed towels and coached the mother through the delivery in the busy intersection a stone's throw from the Lincoln Tunnel.

Phillips said that she panicked after the delivery because the baby wasn't breathing at first. But she patted the little one on the back and he let out his first cry.

"They are very grateful for us being there at that spot at that time," Phillips said.



The baby and mother were then taken to Bellevue Hospital and are in good health.