If you haven't heard, K-pop sensation BTS is having a free concert in Central Park this week. And the NYPD doesn't want you pitching a tent to hold your spot for days.

The South Korean boy band, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, will perform free in the park as part of the annual "Good Morning America" concert series.

Fans are already in line -- and if the queue to watch BTS on "Saturday Night Live" last month (when they became the first ever Korean pop group to do so) is any indication, many more will join.

Given the crowd expectations, the NYPD tweeted a reminder Friday, well in advance of the show, that "For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted."

"Trust us we're just as excited as you are about the #BTS (방탄소년단) @bts_bighit concert," the 19th Precinct tweeted.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene." The band debuted in June 2013. Last year they became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200.

