A BMW crashed into the loading dock of a grocery store in Queens early Saturday, killing the driver, police said.

The 21-year-old driver was going east on Union Turnpike in Forest Hills when he lost control and crashed into the loading bay of a Stop and Shop, the NYPD said.

He was unconscious when he was brought to Jamaica Hospital around 1 a.m., police said.

The driver's name wasn't released, pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing.