Man Killed in Crash With BMW in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Killed in Crash With BMW in Queens: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Breakfast of Champions
    Getty Images/EyeEm
    Photo Taken In Czech Republic, Prague

    A driver was killed in a crash with a BMW in Queens, police said Saturday. 

    Jianhang Zhuo, 40, of Bayside, was attempting to make a left turn from Rockaway Boulevard onto Guy R. Brewer Boulevard near JFK airport late Saturday, the NYPD said. 

    He was struck by a grey 2015 BMW X5 police said. 

    Zhou suffered head injuries and was unresponsive when police arrived, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The driver of the BMW was also hospitalized but was expected to survive, police said. 

    No one has been arrested. The investigation was ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us