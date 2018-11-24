Man Killed in Crash With BMW in Queens: NYPD

A driver was killed in a crash with a BMW in Queens, police said Saturday.

Jianhang Zhuo, 40, of Bayside, was attempting to make a left turn from Rockaway Boulevard onto Guy R. Brewer Boulevard near JFK airport late Saturday, the NYPD said.

He was struck by a grey 2015 BMW X5 police said.

Zhou suffered head injuries and was unresponsive when police arrived, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The driver of the BMW was also hospitalized but was expected to survive, police said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation was ongoing.