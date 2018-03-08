A BBQ Showdown is Heading to New Jersey

What to Know North Jersey BBQ Showcase and Showdown will feature some of the best barbecue restaurants and pitmasters in New Jersey and New York

The event is scheduled for March 15 at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus

The BBQ Showdown will feature pitmasters competing to see whose grilling will reign supreme

Barbecue enthusiasts will soon be able to head over to the North Jersey BBQ Showcase and Showdown to try some delicious grilled bites and vote to see which grill master reigns supreme.



The event, scheduled for March 15 at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, will feature competitions where participating pitmasters will grill to impress a panel of experts, which includes food editors and bloggers, to see whose barbecue skills will come on top, according to NorthJersey.com.

A number of renown restaurants will be participating in the event, including Handsome Devil, from Newburgh, New York, which was voted as the best barbecue at the 2017 New York City Wine and Food Festival. Glaze Donuts, voted the best donuts in New York City by Donutfest, will also be present.

Mighty Quinn's, Smoked, Fink's BBQ, Empanada Mania, Hamilton Pork, Red, White, and Que, Carlito's Trailer, Jersey Shore BBQ and Kimchi Smoke Barbecue are scheduled to participate in the event.

Tickets are $25 to $50 and includes free food samples from participating restaurants and the right to vote in the People’s Choice for Best BBQ.



