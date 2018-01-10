B Train Service Restored, But Delays Linger on Several Lines

Subway commuters should expect more delays and service changes on several lines for the Wednesday morning commute after the entire B line was suspended for about an hour.

The MTA said the delays and service changes was because of priority track maintenance in between Seventh Avenue-53rd Street and 47-50 streets-Rockefeller Center.

There was no B train service in both directions between Bedford Park Boulevard and Brighton Beach, which is the entire line, for about an hour. Service on the line was restored just before 6:30 a.m. However, northbound service on the B line is running local from Kings Highway to Prospect Park because of a train with mechanical problems at Church Avenue. The MTA said commuters should expect delays.

Southbound D trains were stopping along the A line from 59 Street-Columbus Circle to West 4th Street-Washington Square, then over the F line Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. That change has ended, but the MTA said commuters should still expect delays.

Southbound F trains were stopping along the D line from West 4th Street-Washington Square to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. The same line was also running express from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 36th Street. Both changes have ended, but the MTA said commuters should still expect delays.

For more information visit mta.info or scroll up for up-to-the-minute transit updates.



