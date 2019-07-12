What to Know On a News 4 Debrief episode released Friday, Richard “Crazy Legs” Colon touched on the campaign to get breaking in the next Olympics.

Bronx B-Boy legend Richard "Crazy Legs" Colón says if the Olympics adds breaking to the summer games it will be historic -- but officials will have to judge carefully. The International Olympic Committee has provisionally added breaking to the 2024 games in Paris, but it is not assured a spot.

"It will have to be judged based on abilitiy, but without ripping out the soul of dance," Colón said. "A lot of cultural sensitivity will have to be taken into account."

On a News 4 Debrief episode released Friday, Colón touched on the campaign to get breaking in the next Olympics, while talking through his background in the hip hop movement.

To listen to the full episode on Apple podcasts, click here. To listen on any other device or platform, click here or listen below.





The Bronx native sat down with David Ushery to talk about the world impact of breaking and how the local dance style made it big.

Breaking started in The Bronx in the 70’s. Colón was right there, learning the moves as the dance was born. “At the end of the day, it’s only dance, but it was everything for us,” he said.

Breaking has since become a worldwide sensation, even on track to join the 2024 Olympics in Paris. “When you look at the situation in the Bronx in the 70s… for us who have come so far, to be on such a world platform, it’s a testament to our resilience, creativity, and impact,” Colón said.

He also talked about his efforts in Puerto Rico with sponsor Red Bull, including getting clean water for those impacted by Maria and putting together a music festival. The festival even had a breaking competition.

“[Breaking] serves as a bridge for so many different communities,” Colón said. “It leads people to have a better understanding of each other.”

