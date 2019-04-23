A young woman is dead, another is seriously injured and a toddler is in the hospital for observation after a violent domestic attack with an ax in Brooklyn early Saturday. The injured woman's ex-boyfriend was caught late Saturday night and now faces murder charges. Wale Aliyu with the latest.

Two NYPD officers have been suspended for allegedly failing to take "appropriate action" at the bloody scene where a young woman was hacked to death by an alleged ax-wielding murderer and her friend badly injured as a 4-year-old girl sat in a separate room, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

Sources tell News 4 the officers waited too long before entering the apartment where the attack had just taken place. Their names have not been released.

Savannah Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene of the attack early Saturday in Brooklyn. The 20-year-old had been nearly decapitated and had multiple fingers severed, sources have said.

Rivera's friend, Angela Valle, remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe injuries. Her 4-year-old daughter, who was in another room at the time of the attack, was not hurt but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jerry Brown, the father of the girl, stormed into the Bushwick Houses apartment with an ax and started arguing with Valle before allegedly turning on her friend, Rivera. After Rivera had been hit multiple times with the ax, Brown allegedly started striking Valle with it.

Police recovered the ax from the building’s compactor room. It’s believed Brown may have thrown the ax down the trash chute. He was arrested late Saturday on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Brown was expected to be arraigned at some point Monday. By late morning, he was still in a hospital where he was being treated for injuries to his hands he allegedly sustained in the attack on the two women.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.