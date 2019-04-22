A young woman is dead, another is seriously injured and a toddler is in the hospital for observation after a violent domestic attack with an ax in Brooklyn early Saturday. The injured woman's ex-boyfriend was caught late Saturday night and now faces murder charges. Wale Aliyu with the latest.

A 21-year-old woman remained hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after an ax attack, allegedly by her 4-year-old daughter's father, claimed the life of another young woman in Brooklyn, authorities say.

The 4-year-old girl was at the Brooklyn apartment at the time of the attack early Saturday. She was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for observation.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jerry Brown, the father of the girl, stormed into the Bushwick Houses apartment around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and started arguing with the child's mother, Angela Valle.

Brown had an ax and as the argument escalated, allegedly hit his ex's friend, Savannah Rivera. He kept attacking the Rivera with the ax, striking her multiple times, police say. Brown then went after Valle, the sources said.

She stumbled out of the apartment and into the street, where she passed out. An Uber driver found her and called 911. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene; she had nearly been decapitated and had multiple fingers severed, law enforcement sources said.

Rivera was just 20 years old.

Police recovered the ax from the building’s compactor room. It’s believed Brown may have thrown the ax down the trash chute. He was arrested late Saturday on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear Monday.