Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl after she did not board her school bus Thursday morning.

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit and East Orange Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance with locating Angel Riley Izraael of East Orange.

Izraael was last seen at 8:00 a.m. Thursday walking on Telford Avenue in Newark towards South Orange Avenue after she did not get on the school bus.

Police say she is asthmatic and may be in need of medical assistance.

Izraael 5'03", 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and she was carrying a grey backpack.

Izraael wears glasses and does not have any distinguishing marks, authorities say

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 973-266-5000.