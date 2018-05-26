A bear was tranquilized and taken to state land after it was spotted frolicking through residential yards in New Jersey, officials said.

A bear was tranquilized and taken to state land after it was spotted frolicking through residential yards in New Jersey, officials said.

The New Milford Police Department received a report of a bear roaming around Congress Street in New Milford, New Jersey around 6:11 a.m. on Saturday, the department said on its Facebook page.





Officers found the animal on East Woodland Road — a block away from where it was originally spotted, according to the post.

Workers from the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife ultimately tranquilized the bear and took it to state land in Morris County, New Jersey “without incident,” the post said.



