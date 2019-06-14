Authorities on Long Island Investigate Fatal Fire - NBC New York
Authorities on Long Island Investigate Fatal Fire

By Greg Cergol

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    Authorities on Long Island are investigating a fatal fire that left one person dead and another injured Friday morning.

    Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the fatal fire that occurred at a North Patchogue home. 

    Police say that officers responded to the home on Ohls Street around 9:45 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location.

    One person died from their injuries, another person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

    Though a fire official said that they believe the person who passed away and the person who was injured are related, they were unclear as to their relationship.

    However, a neighbor told NBC 4 New York the woman killed and woman injured were a mother and daughter, renting the basement of the home.

