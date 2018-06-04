What to Know Authorities in NJ are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect of an alleged shooting that occurred in Asbury Park Sunday morning

Police responded to the area of 100 Langford St. around 1:11 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, Monmouth County prosecutors say

According to authorities, a victim was taken by a family member to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face

Authorities in New Jersey are asking for the public’s help in gathering information and finding the suspect of an alleged shooting that occurred in Asbury Park Sunday morning that left one person hospitalized.

Police in Asbury Park responded to the area of 100 Langford St. at around 1:11 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, Monmouth County prosecutors say.

When officers arrived, they allegedly located two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire, but it initially appeared that no one was struck. However, at around 1:36 a.m., police learned that a victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to the hospital by a family member after allegedly being shot in Langford Street.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical, but in stable condition.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monmouth Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443, the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300 or the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential tip line at 1-800-671-4400.



