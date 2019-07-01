What to Know Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a shooting death that took place Saturday evening and left a 23-year-old dead in an apartment

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a shooting death that took place Saturday evening and left a 23-year-old dead in an apartment.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Monday that authorities were investigating a homicide in Fairview that took place Saturday evening.

Musella said that around 8 p.m. that day, the Fairview Police Department responded to a residence on 4th Street based on information that a shooting may have occurred at that residence.

Responding officers discovered the victim, a 23-year-old male, dead in the ground level apartment from apparent gunshot wounds, Musella said. No other victims were located in the residence.

The identity of the 23-year-old was not immediately released.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, along with the Fairview Police Department and Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, are investigating the homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Musella said.

No additional information was immediately available.