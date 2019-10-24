There was a heavy police presence at a New Jersey high school a day after a teen was shot walking home. Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know Teen was arrested in connection with shooting another teen who was walking home from NJ high school earlier this week, authorities say

The 17-year-old, who was not named by authorities presumably due to his age, is accused of four counts, including attempted murder

Victim is a 16-year-old student at Brick Memorial HS, who was walking home just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Brick Township cops say

A teenager has been arrested in connection with shooting another teenager who was walking home from a New Jersey high school earlier this week, authorities say.

The 17-year-old, who was not named by authorities presumably due to his age, is accused of four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department jointly announced Thursday.

The victim is a 16-year-old student at Brick Memorial High School, who was walking home just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

He was just a quarter of a mile from the school when the bullet grazed him in the arm or shoulder, so the student decided to run back to the school to get help, officials said. That’s when police said they initially received a call of an active shooter inside the school, and when the lockdown was put into place.

Soon after, students began texting their parents about what they believed to be an active shooter. According to Riccio, the teen ran into the gym and sought help from the teachers or students who were there at the time.

The other students at the school were brought to Veterans Middle and Elementary School where parents — some of whom were waiting outside the high school for more than an hour for access to their kids — could pick them up.

The victim was treated at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township and released. The alleged teen shooter is in custody at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.