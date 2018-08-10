What to Know 23-year-old Madison Lyden from Australia was riding a bike on Central Park West when a car pulled into the bicycle lane.

She swerved to avoid crashing and was hit by a truck also travelling up Central Park West at approximately 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Lyden was pronounced dead at the Roosevelt Hospital following the crash.

An Australian woman was hit by a truck and killed while riding a bicycle outside of Central Park on Friday, police say.

The NYPD says 23-year-old Madison Jane Lyden was riding northbound in the designated bike lane on Central Park West lane when a previously parked livery car suddenly pulled out in front of her.

Lyden swerved to avoid crashing into the car and was hit by a truck that was also traveling north on Central Park West at approximately 4:45 p.m.

EMS transported Lyden to Roosevelt Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad. The truck driver was eventually taken into custody to be evaluated for driving under the influence; charges could be pending the outcome of that investigation, police said. The livery driver was not taken into custody.

Paul Steely White, executive director of advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, said the city should be "ashamed" because the death could have been prevented.

"Every day in this city, bike lanes meant to protect people on bikes are used as drop-off lanes, parking lanes, and idling lanes for lazy and entitled drivers," he said in a statement.

"More and more people are traveling by bike in our city, and they need safe, protected space," he continued. "And while we have more protected lane-miles today than ever before, this preventable death underscores the need for every major street in New York City to have a safe, protected space to travel by bike."