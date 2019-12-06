Aunt, 2-Week-Old Baby Reported Missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

What to Know Police are searching for a 46-year-old woman and her 2-week-old nephew who have been reported missing in Brooklyn

Police are searching for a 46-year-old woman and her 2-week-old nephew who have been reported missing in Brooklyn.

Maria Martese and young Jace Richardson were last seen leaving their apartment on Howard Avenue shortly after noon on Thursday and they have not returned, according to the NYPD.

The infant was in the care of Martese, police said, but no other information was provided. Officers were seen using police dogs and a helicopter to aid their search of the two.

Martese is described as a woman with medium complexion, brown eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black and burgundy jacket, blue jeans and brown boots, police said.

Jace is a baby boy with brown eyes and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue snow suit with a blue and red puppy hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.