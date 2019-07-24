Michael Shannon and Audra McDonald during the curtain call for the revival of "Frankie and Johnny in The Clair de Lune" at The Broadhurst Theatre on May 29, 2019 in New York City.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald took to Twitter to scold an audience member who took a flash photo of her nude sex scene during her recent Broadway performance of "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune."

In the two-person play, McDonald appears naked onstage for the first time in her career during a scene with co-star Michael Shannon. The graphic intimacy in the show was described as a first for a Broadway production. The show hired an intimacy director to work with the actors.

But during Sunday's performance, McDonald witnessed a flash as she was undressed for the intimate scene.

The tweet has since received more than 7,000 likes.

The photographer has yet to be identified. Taking photographs or videos during Broadways shows is prohibited.

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” was first performed in 1987, and tells the story of two lonely, middle-aged people whose first date becomes more intimate than both anticipate. While Johnny thinks he has found his soul mate, Frankie dismisses it as a one-night stand.

The show’s final performance will be July 28.