An Audi driver impaired by drugs struck and critically injured a man who was walking on the shoulder of a Long Island road, police said.

Jesse Santucci, 42, of Centereach, was driving a 2018 Audi A6 north on Rosevale Avenue, near Smithtown Boulevard, in Nesconset around 8 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a 26-year-old Ronkonkoma man who’d been walking north on the shoulder of the road, Suffolk County police said.

The 26-year-old was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Santucci was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, and is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.