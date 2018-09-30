Audi Driver On Drugs Hits, Critically Injures 26-Year-Old Long Island Man: Police - NBC New York
Audi Driver On Drugs Hits, Critically Injures 26-Year-Old Long Island Man: Police

The 26-year-old man was walking on the shoulder of the road when the driver struck him, police said

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An Audi driver impaired by drugs struck and critically injured a man who was walking on the shoulder of a Long Island road

    • The 42-year-old man was driving on Rosevale Avenue in Nesconset when he hit a 26-year-old man who'd been walking on the shoulder of the road

    • The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said

    An Audi driver impaired by drugs struck and critically injured a man who was walking on the shoulder of a Long Island road, police said.

    Jesse Santucci, 42, of Centereach, was driving a 2018 Audi A6 north on Rosevale Avenue, near Smithtown Boulevard, in Nesconset around 8 p.m. on Saturday when he hit a 26-year-old Ronkonkoma man who’d been walking north on the shoulder of the road, Suffolk County police said.

    The 26-year-old was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

    Santucci was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, and is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

    Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

