A woman allegedly driving while high rear-ended a cop car inside a parking lot on Long Island, sparking a fire that quickly engulfed her vehicle before police officers were able to pull her out, authorities say.

Nassau County police say an officer was conducting a traffic stop at a parking lot on Burnside Avenue in Inwood Tuesday when the driver of a 2014 Audi came into the lot and crashed into the back of the police car.

The Audi burst into flames, and police pulled the driver, 34-year-old Marsha T. Ellis, from the car, Nassau police said. Inwood firefighters responded and knocked out the fire.

The police officer was taken to a local hospital with neck, back and shoulder pain.

Ellis, who was also taken to a local hospital with another officer for smoke inhalation, was arrested after investigation, police said. She's accused of driving while ability impaired, and is also suspected of stealing an iPhone from a local store earlier in the day.

She's charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, driving while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree assault, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, and nine vehicle and traffic law charges.

Ellis is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday. It's not clear if she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.