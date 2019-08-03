What to Know An au pair and her employer are dead after an apparent double homicide in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say

An au pair and her employer are dead after an apparent double homicide in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say.

Police responded to a home near Jefferson Avenue and Valley Street in Maplewood after receiving a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, according to law enforcement sources.

The Essex County chief assistant prosecutor confirmed the incident police responded to is being investigated as a double homicide.

One of the victims was a female au pair, and the second victim was her male employer, law enforcement sources said.

The sources said the incident isn’t believed to have been a murder-suicide and does not appear to have involved a firearm.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.