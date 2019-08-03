Au Pair, Employer Dead in Apparent Double Homicide in New Jersey: Sources - NBC New York
Au Pair, Employer Dead in Apparent Double Homicide in New Jersey: Sources

By Brian Thompson

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    An au pair and her employer are dead after an apparent double homicide in New Jersey, law enforcement sources say.

    Police responded to a home near Jefferson Avenue and Valley Street in Maplewood after receiving a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, according to law enforcement sources.

    The Essex County chief assistant prosecutor confirmed the incident police responded to is being investigated as a double homicide.

    One of the victims was a female au pair, and the second victim was her male employer, law enforcement sources said.

    The sources said the incident isn’t believed to have been a murder-suicide and does not appear to have involved a firearm. 

    Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the victims. An investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

