A popular Hoboken bar is under fire, and facing a licensing hearing next week, amid a probe into sex-related crimes that may have taken place there last weekend.

A popular Hoboken bar under investigation for alleged sex crimes at a raucous party earlier this month believes the man seen in a graphic video of the incident is a Pennsylvania cop, the bar’s attorney said Monday.

Authorities are investigating an incident that allegedly took place the weekend of Sept. 8 at the popular establishment The HUB, during which women were allegedly groped and purportedly penetrated with bottles.

In a statement issued Monday, Jeffrey Garrigan, of the law firm Cammarata, Nulty & Garrigan, said that the bar has undertaken its own investigation into the incident -- which was depicted on a video that has gone viral and been posted on pornography websites.

Garrigan says the bar believes the man involved is "a law enforcement officer and it is our sincere hope that arrests are imminent for their lewd conduct which has seriously harmed our reputation."

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 that Internal Affairs officials from the Pennsylvania State Police have reached out to Hudson County authorities to investigate the alleged behavior.

The man in question is 31 years old, and the woman seen in the video is someone he is allegedly living with, those law enforcement sources say.

NBC 4 reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and are awaiting comment.

The HUB “would never condone, much less promote the kind of offensive behavior exhibited by the two individuals in our establishment," Garrigan said, adding that the bar has been cooperating with the police.

Although Garrigan’s statement suggests it was an isolated incident, law enforcement sources say there is video detailing other sexual activities throughout the night in question at the bar.

The sex scandal prompted the Hoboken police chief to issue a statement last Thursday confirming that the city has launched a criminal investigation. In his statement, Police Chief Kenneth Ferrante said he never imagined such "disgraceful acts" could occur anywhere, much less in his city.

“I saw videos of activity that I never could imagine would occur anywhere, especially in a business open to the public with a liquor license approved by the City of Hoboken and State of New Jersey. To state that this conduct will not be tolerated by the Hoboken Police Department is a major understatement,” Ferrante said.

The Hoboken Police Alcohol Beverage Control Unit Investigators (ABC Unit), along with Hoboken police detectives, reviewed the videos and comments from social media that “depict extremely graphic lewd acts,” Ferrante said, adding that the bar would remain open until the ABC hearing.

The bar could face revocation of their license and severe penalties, the police chief said.

As of Monday, the ABC hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25, law enforcement sources said, adding that videos of the weekend in question will be played at the hearing.