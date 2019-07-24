Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, and despite hundreds of tips, she still hasn't been found.

It has been two months since New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos vanished and on Wednesday attorneys for her estranged husband Fotis Dulos filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at School on May 24. When she missed several appointments that day, friends reported her missing.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to the missing person report in May found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts at

Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case. Both are free on bond.

In the motion filed Wednesday, Fotis Dulos' attorneys claim there is "insufficient evidence to warrant further proceedings."

For weeks, the search for her has spanned the state and authorities have spent days sifting through trash at a facility Hartford after bags containing Dulos’ blood were found. Law enforcement officials said surveillance video captured two people resembling her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, throwing out bags that ended up in the trash plant.

Also on Wednesday, Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos' friends and family, released a new statement:

"Today marks two months since Jennifer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, disappeared. We miss her beyond words. Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support.

“The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal. We are very grateful to all of you. And we express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case.

“As July nears an end, we’re reminded of Jennifer’s love for the Fire Island beach she visited as a girl. Last summer she was so happy to be able to share her favorite childhood spot with her own children.

“We continue to urge anyone who has information about Jennifer’s disappearance from New Canaan on May 24, her whereabouts, or anything in between, to please email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544. Thank you.”

New Canaan Police continue their investigation and say they have received over 1,200 tips.

Police urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.