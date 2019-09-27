Attempted Rapist Attacked 2 Women Near Prospect Park: NYPD

What to Know Two women were reportedly attacked by a man who attempted to sexually assault them near a Brooklyn park in recent weeks

Police say a 26-year-old woman was attacked near Prospect Park on Sept. 8 and a 17-year-old girl was assaulted nearby on Sept. 16

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline

Police say the unidentified man followed a 26-year-old woman into her building at Garfield Place and Prospect Park West on Sept. 8 and exposed himself. He then grabbed her waist to stop her from entering the building but she was able to free herself.

Less than 0.2 miles away on Carroll Street and 8th Avenue, a stranger allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl's behind and threatened to sexually assault her on Sept. 16. A 50-year-old man who witnessed the incident tried to stop the suspect from fleeing but the suspect kicked him.

Police released two photos of the suspect but they said there's a possibility that they may be two different men.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).