Police say they are hunting for a man who they say tried to rape a woman just steps from her home. (Published 2 hours ago)

Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried to Rape Her: Cops

Police say they are hunting for a man who they say tried to rape a woman just steps from her Manhattan home.

The 34-year-old woman was startled early Sunday by a man who came up from behind her and reached his hand under her skirt as she was opening the gate to her apartment building in Inwood, according to the NYPD.

The man then placed his hand over mouth as she screamed for help, cops claim. She was able to fight off the man and then ran into her apartment, with the door locking behind her.

The man ran off, last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants. Police describe him as partially bald and weighing about 150 pounds.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.