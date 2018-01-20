Armed Man Puts Woman in Headlock During Sex Attack: NYPD - NBC New York
Armed Man Puts Woman in Headlock During Sex Attack: NYPD

Published 5 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man exposed himself to a woman and put her in a headlock before trying to rape her in the Bronx

    • The woman managed to get away by screaming

    • Police released surveillance video of the suspect in the stairwell sex attack

    Police say they’re searching for a man who put a woman in a headlock and tried to rape her at gunpoint in the stairwell of a New York City apartment building.

    The woman was violently attacked as she walked down a stairwell in the building near Fox Street and St. John Avenue in the Bronx on Friday morning.

    The suspect pulled out a handgun and exposed his penis to the woman before pushing her against a wall and placing her in a headlock, according to police. 

    The man groped the woman and tried to rape her, but she began screaming and he ran off, police said. 

    Police released surveillance video of a suspect on Saturday. He’s about 35 years old with a heavy build, according to the NYPD.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA.

