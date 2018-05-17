A man grabbed a boy walking home from school in Brooklyn and asked him if he wanted ice cream before trying to lure away a second child two days later. (Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018)

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the attempted kidnappings of two boys walking home from school in Brooklyn within a span of two days, authorities say.

No charges have been filed, and the person is being questioned.

Cops say the would-be kidnapper first tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy in Borough Park on May 7, but the boy fought back. Two days later, he returned, this time in Sunset Park, trying to lure another boy away with him.

The NYPD says when the first boy refused to go with him to get ice cream, he grabbed the boy by his backpack and refused to let go. When the child tried to chomp down on his arm the man let go and ran off.

Two days later, the man grabbed another 10-year-old boy by his arm and wouldn’t let the child go, authorities said. The child also put up a fight to get the man to let go. Police say when the boy tried to kick him, he ran off.

Neither child was injured, officials said.