Man Tries to Abduct 3 Different Women on Philly Street in 30 Minutes: Cops

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video trying to abduct three different women in a 30-minute span on a Philadelphia street Sunday morning.

NBC10 first obtained surveillance video showing the suspect grabbing a 21-year-old woman on the 800 block of North 15th Street around 10 a.m. Sunday. The woman screams and punches the man who then walks away.

On Tuesday, police announced the same man also tried to abduct two other women in that same area Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 9:35 a.m. During one of the attacks, the man held onto an older woman for about a minute before a Good Samaritan arrived and pulled her away to safety, investigators said.

Police said only the 21-year-old woman reported the incident. They later found surveillance footage of the other two attacks. They are now asking for the other two women to come forward.

"That's why it's so important that these victims come forward and any witnesses so it doesn't continue to happen," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. "We need to get this guy off the street."

The suspect is described as a balding black male with a medium build between the ages of 40 and 50 and standing 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, white shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252.