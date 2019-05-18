Man Slashed, Shots Fired at Playground Baseball Game: NYPD

A pair of attackers slashed a man with a box cutter and started shooting during a baseball game at a playground, the NYPD said.

A pair of attackers slashed a man with a box cutter and started shooting during a baseball game at a playground, the NYPD said.

The 23-year-old man was watching a baseball game at Dutch Kills Playground in Queens around 5:25 p.m. on Friday when he got into an argument with six other people, police said.

At some point during the argument, one of the men pulled out a box cutter and slashed the man in the face, injuring his right eye, according to police.

Another man whipped out a gun and started shooting into the playground area before fleeing the scene, police said.

Two of the men involved in the fight were captured on surveillance video near the corner of 37th Avenue and 30th Street after the incident.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. No one else was injured during the altercation, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.