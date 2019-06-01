What to Know A group of attackers chased a man into a 7-Eleven and beat him with a liquor bottle, the NYPD said

A group of attackers chased a man into a 7-Eleven and beat him with a liquor bottle, the NYPD said.

The attackers chased the 25-year-old man into a 7-Eleven at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria around 11 p.m. on May 24 and started attacking him, police said.

At some point during the assault, one of the attackers beat the man with a liquor bottle, the NYPD said.

When the bottle broke, the man got stabbed in the stomach, chest and arm, according to police.

He left the store after the attack, but was later taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition he was in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.