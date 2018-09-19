Attacker Chokes Woman Unconscious in Bathroom of Manhattan Bar, Police Say - NBC New York
Attacker Chokes Woman Unconscious in Bathroom of Manhattan Bar, Police Say

The man strangled the woman until she lost consciousness before fleeing the scene, police said

Published 56 minutes ago

    Attacker Chokes Woman Unconscious in Bathroom of Manhattan Bar, Police Say
    The suspect police are searching for.

    An attacker followed a woman into the bathroom of a Manhattan bar and choked her until she passed out, the NYPD said

    The man followed the 27-year-old woman into the bathroom at Blue Ruin, on Ninth Avenue on Aug. 26, according to police

    The man choked the woman until she lost consciousness before fleeing the scene. She sought medical treatment after the attack

    An attacker followed a woman into the bathroom of a Manhattan bar and choked her until she passed out, the NYPD said.

    The man followed the 27-year-old woman into the bathroom at Blue Ruin, on Ninth Avenue at West 40th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 26, police said.

    The man fled the bar after the attack.

    The woman sought medical treatment on her own at some point afterwards, the NYPD said.

    Police are now searching for a man with hazel or green eyes and dreadlocks who stands at around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

