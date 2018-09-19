The suspect police are searching for.

An attacker followed a woman into the bathroom of a Manhattan bar and choked her until she passed out, the NYPD said.

The man followed the 27-year-old woman into the bathroom at Blue Ruin, on Ninth Avenue at West 40th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 26, police said.

The man fled the bar after the attack.

The woman sought medical treatment on her own at some point afterwards, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for a man with hazel or green eyes and dreadlocks who stands at around 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.