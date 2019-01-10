Attacker Slashes Sleeping Subway Passenger, Flees Scene: NYPD - NBC New York
Attacker Slashes Sleeping Subway Passenger, Flees Scene: NYPD

The victim was asleep on a train in the Beverly Road station in Brooklyn when he was slashed, police said

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    A stock photo shows police sirens flashing.

    What to Know

    • An attacker allegedly slashed a sleeping subway passenger before fleeing the scene, police said

    • The victim was asleep on a train in the Beverly Road station in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon when the attack happened

    • The attacker may have used a screwdriver to slash the victim, according to police

    An attacker allegedly slashed a sleeping subway passenger before fleeing the scene, police said.

    The victim was asleep on a train in the Beverly Road station in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon when a man who appeared to be in his 30s slashed him, the NYPD said.

    The attacker may have used a screwdriver to slash the victim, according to police. He fled the scene after the attack.

    The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment, the FDNY said. Police didn’t immediately provide the victim’s age or say what condition he was in.

    The alleged attacker was wearing a brown coat and carrying a backpack, according to police.

    2 and 5 trains were temporarily delayed as EMS provided medical assistance to the victim.

