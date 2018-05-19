An attacker slashed a man in the face on a residential street in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

An attacker slashed a man in the face on a residential street in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The 66-year-old victim was in front of 530 W. 144th St. in Hamilton Heights around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday when a man approached him from behind and slashed him on the left side of his face with an “unknown cutting instrument,” police said.

The attacker fled eastbound on West 144th Street toward Hamilton Place, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police are now searching for an approximately 25- to 35-year-old man who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

The attack appears to be an isolated incident, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).