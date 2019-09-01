What to Know An attacker put a woman in a chokehold and tried to rape her in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD said

An attacker put a woman in a chokehold and tried to rape her in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD said.

The 41-year-old woman was near Battery Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday when a man she didn’t know came up behind her, put her in a chokehold and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman managed to free herself, according to police. She refused medical attention at the scene.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.