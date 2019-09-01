Attacker Puts Woman in Chokehold, Tries to Rape Her in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Hurricane Dorian's Path Live
logo_nyc_2x

Attacker Puts Woman in Chokehold, Tries to Rape Her in Brooklyn: NYPD

The attack happened near Battery Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Attacker Puts Woman in Chokehold, Tries to Rape Her in Brooklyn: NYPD
    NYPD
    The suspect police are searching for.

    What to Know

    • An attacker put a woman in a chokehold and tried to rape her in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD said

    • The attack happened near Battery Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, police said

    • The woman managed to free herself, according to police. She refused medical attention at the scene

    An attacker put a woman in a chokehold and tried to rape her in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD said.

    The 41-year-old woman was near Battery Avenue and 86th Street in Dyker Heights around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday when a man she didn’t know came up behind her, put her in a chokehold and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

    The woman managed to free herself, according to police. She refused medical attention at the scene.

    Police are now searching for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us