Attacker Punches Praying Woman, 70, Inside NYC Church, Tells Her To Shut Up: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Attacker Punches Praying Woman, 70, Inside NYC Church, Tells Her To Shut Up: Police

The attack happened inside St. Monica's Church on the Upper East Side, according to police

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Praying Inside Church Punched, Told to Shut Up: NYPD

    An attacker punched a 70-year-old woman and told her to shut up as she was praying inside a church in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • An attacker punched a 70-year-old woman and told her to shut up as she was praying inside a church in Manhattan, the NYPD said

    • The woman was praying inside St. Monica’s Church on the Upper East Side when the attack happened according to police

    • The victim, who is a parishioner at the church, was left with a laceration and pain inside her mouth, the NYPD said

    An attacker punched a 70-year-old woman and told her to shut up as she was praying inside a church in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

    The woman was praying inside St. Monica’s Church on the Upper East Side around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday when the female suspect told her to shut up and punched her in the mouth, police said.

    The victim, who is a parishioner at the church, was left with a laceration and pain inside her mouth, the NYPD said.

    Police are now searching for the female suspect, who was last seen wearing a black coat.

    Police say the suspect frequents the area and may be known as "Annie."

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us