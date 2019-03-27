Woman Praying Inside Church Punched, Told to Shut Up: NYPD

An attacker punched a 70-year-old woman and told her to shut up as she was praying inside a church in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The woman was praying inside St. Monica’s Church on the Upper East Side around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday when the female suspect told her to shut up and punched her in the mouth, police said.

The victim, who is a parishioner at the church, was left with a laceration and pain inside her mouth, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for the female suspect, who was last seen wearing a black coat.

Police say the suspect frequents the area and may be known as "Annie."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.