Attacker Knocks Down Female Bus Riders, Robs Them: Police

A robber allegedly targeted at least three women who rode along the same bus route in Queens — following them after they'd gotten off the bus, knocking them down and stealing their purses, the NYPD said.

A 41-year-old woman had just gotten off the Q65 bus in Flushing and was walking home around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 29 last year when the man allegedly pushed her to the ground and stole her Michael Kors pocketbook, police said.

The pocketbook contained a Michael Kors wallet, $750, a necklace, headphones and a cell phone charger. The woman suffered ear pain after she was pushed, but refused medical attention, according to police.

Less than two months later, on Dec. 15, a 34-year-old woman was walking home after getting off the Q65 bus in Kew Gardens Hills around 12:40 a.m. when the same man followed her, threw her to the ground and stole her purse, the NYPD said.

The woman wasn’t injured during the attack, police said.

On Dec. 23, meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman had just gotten off the Q65 bus in Kew Gardens Hills around 11 p.m. when the man threw her to the ground and stole her purse before fleeing the area. That woman wasn’t injured either, police said.

The alleged robber has star tattoos on his left hand, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.