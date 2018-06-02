An attacker threw a 10-year-old girl to the ground and kicked her in the face before fleeing with her cell phone, the NYPD said.

What to Know An attacker threw a 10-year-old girl to the ground and kicked her face before fleeing with her phone

The man followed the girl into the vestibule of her Bronx apartment building and grabbed her iPhone 7 Plus

The man fled the scene following the attack

An attacker threw a 10-year-old girl to the ground and kicked her in the face before fleeing with her cell phone, the NYPD said.

The girl was entering her apartment building near Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway North in the Bronx around 4:50 p.m. on May 25 when a man followed her into the vestibule and grabbed her iPhone 7 Plus from her hand, police said.

The man then threw the girl to the ground and kicked her in the face before fleeing the building, the NYPD said.

The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.



