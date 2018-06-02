Attacker Kicks 10-Year-Old Girl in the Face While Stealing Her Cell Phone: NYPD - NBC New York
Attacker Kicks 10-Year-Old Girl in the Face While Stealing Her Cell Phone: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Attacker Kicks 10-Year-Old Girl in the Face While Stealing Her Cell Phone: NYPD
    An attacker threw a 10-year-old girl to the ground and kicked her in the face before fleeing with her cell phone, the NYPD said.

    An attacker threw a 10-year-old girl to the ground and kicked her in the face before fleeing with her cell phone, the NYPD said.

    The girl was entering her apartment building near Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway North in the Bronx around 4:50 p.m. on May 25 when a man followed her into the vestibule and grabbed her iPhone 7 Plus from her hand, police said.

    The man then threw the girl to the ground and kicked her in the face before fleeing the building, the NYPD said.

    The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

